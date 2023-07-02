Florian Hurel talks about styling Tamannaah Bhatia in Lust Stories 2

Hair and makeup artist Florian Hurel has worked with actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sara Ali Khan. His recent work with Tamannaah Bhatia for the upcoming Lust Stories 2 has garnered attention.
Speaking about that, Florian says, “The input from the director was to keep it easy and sexy. We kept the hair and makeup natural, relatable, and not over the top since she plays a charming girl in the series. We also gave her a sensuous look. I am glad that she is getting a positive response for her looks. She is a fabulous actress as well.”
Speaking about the bond the duo shares, Florian says, “We are like friends. Now, we can easily understand what needs to be done for a particular character since we have been working together for a while. I know her skin tone and her hair texture, and that allows me to work with her better.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
88 people have been killed in accidents on the Expressway si...
Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled
DC seeks reports on the inspection of these firms from SDMs ...
Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment
Police said adequate security force has been deployed in the...
Shootout outside UP jail: Assailant accidentally killed by accomplice
Jail guard, police constable suffer injuries in the shootout
Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors
Residents ask government to reject the report