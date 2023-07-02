Florian Hurel talks about styling Tamannaah Bhatia in Lust Stories 2

Hair and makeup artist Florian Hurel has worked with actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sara Ali Khan. His recent work with Tamannaah Bhatia for the upcoming Lust Stories 2 has garnered attention.

Speaking about that, Florian says, “The input from the director was to keep it easy and sexy. We kept the hair and makeup natural, relatable, and not over the top since she plays a charming girl in the series. We also gave her a sensuous look. I am glad that she is getting a positive response for her looks. She is a fabulous actress as well.”

Speaking about the bond the duo shares, Florian says, “We are like friends. Now, we can easily understand what needs to be done for a particular character since we have been working together for a while. I know her skin tone and her hair texture, and that allows me to work with her better.”