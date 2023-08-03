Focus on need, not greed

Mona

Nila Madhab Panda is a passionate storyteller, who effortlessly weaves social causes into entertaining, engaging narratives. His directorial I Am Kalam and Kadvi Hawa, among others, won critical acclaim. The recipient of many awards globally, Panda makes another leap with The Jengaburu Curse, touted as India’s first climate fiction (cli-fi). While the climate concerns have been central to the recent film Bhediya and web series Dahan; Jengaburu, which translates into ‘red hill’ and starts in Orissa, narrates a global story.

Panda has written and directed the web series. “When you bring hawa and paani and try to build a thriller, it is a long, rewarding journey. Something that you enjoy even though it translates into sleepless nights,” shares Panda. The story begins in Orissa and moves to London, Myanmar and North Korea. “It’s a story of how we suffer day-to-day due to climate change It is about how human greed has led to it all.”

Panda’s films often raise an issue and he makes people love it. He explains, “I believe when artistes also become responsible the impact is more,” says Panda, talking of Malayalam film 2018, which was based around the catastrophic consequences of the Kerala floods in 2018. “As the world becomes climate-conscious, we would see more of such cinema.”

Shock value

National Award and Padma Shri recipient, we ask the Jalpari director the value of honours. “Recognition pushes me to another level. Civil honours make one more responsible.” Not that he feels the pressure of churning another award-winning film, but would rather make something drastically fresh. “I don’t take any pressure, but want to work harder and give better stories. I want each of my films to be distinct, which people get shocked after watching ki yeh kya bana diya!”

Being part of prestigious films festivals around the world, and on the jury of some, including IFFI (International Film Festival of India), Panda loves it all. “One gets to see such diverse cinema,” he says. As much he appreciates others, he admires Bollywood too, “Bollywood remains our best brand ambassador globally.”

Writing and composing music remains Panda’s first love. “I really enjoy the writing process.” When not working on a film, Panda has a huge interest in farming. In fact, he penned a book Return to Innocence, which describes the colossal transformations in the country and the world over during the last few decades.

Having been working relentlessly, he is eagerly awaiting a response to The Jengaburu Curse and wants to take a break before starting another project. “My first web series presents a whole new world in terms of location, casting and how the story is approached; it’s a never seen world on OTT.”

A Rollercoaster ride, says actress Faria Abdullah

In The Jengaburu Curse, Telugu actress Faria Abdullah plays the character of Priya Das, a financial analyst in London, for whom life takes a 360-degree turn. She describes the experience as a rollercoaster ride. “This was 100 days of many emotions. The elation of being part of Nila Madhab Panda’s spectacular vision, shooting in jungles as well as cities the world over and the character going through such traumatic experiences… it has forever changed how I would see the world.” Faria makes her Hindi debut with this series, and found support in her director. “Nila Madhab sir is an insane artiste. He has a great vision.”

(The Jengaburu Curse streams on Sony LIV from August 9)