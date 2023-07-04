For Alia Bhatt, seeing Kashmir through daughter Raha's eyes was everything

ANI
Mumbai, July 4
Actor Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, shared her experience of shooting for the romantic song 'Tum Kya Mile' from the film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' post her pregnancy.
Alia conducted an 'Ask me Anything' session on her Instagram account where several of her fans asked her questions regarding her upcoming film.
Replying to one of her fans, the 'Raazi' actor shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "this was from the last day of shoot.. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy.. you feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in ur energy.. but I am very grateful & feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere... especially those who have to resume work immediately Postpartum cause it's never easy. Vaibhavi mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule, and my mom sister were babysitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girls first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything."
Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.
On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.
Talking about 'Tum Kya Mile', the song is from Karan Johar's next directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in which she will be seen opposite actor Ranveer Singh.
Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerizing vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.
On Tuesday, the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive response from the audience.
The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.
