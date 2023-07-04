 For Alia Bhatt, seeing Kashmir through daughter Raha's eyes was everything : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • For Alia Bhatt, seeing Kashmir through daughter Raha's eyes was everything

For Alia Bhatt, seeing Kashmir through daughter Raha's eyes was everything

Alia Bhatt shares experience of shooting for 'Tum Kya Mile' post pregnancy

For Alia Bhatt, seeing Kashmir through daughter Raha's eyes was everything

Alia Bhatt in a still from 'Tum kya mile'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 4

Actor Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, shared her experience of shooting for the romantic song 'Tum Kya Mile' from the film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' post her pregnancy.

Alia conducted an 'Ask me Anything' session on her Instagram account where several of her fans asked her questions regarding her upcoming film.

Replying to one of her fans, the 'Raazi' actor shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "this was from the last day of shoot.. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy.. you feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in ur energy.. but I am very grateful & feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere... especially those who have to resume work immediately Postpartum cause it's never easy. Vaibhavi mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule, and my mom sister were babysitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girls first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything." 

A screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram Stories.

Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

Talking about 'Tum Kya Mile', the song is from Karan Johar's next directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in which she will be seen opposite actor Ranveer Singh.

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerizing vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.

On Tuesday, the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive response from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

#alia bhatt #ranveer singh #Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Jalandhar

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

6
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

8
Diaspora

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

9
Punjab

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

10
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears ‘soft’ on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Top News

Sunil Jakhar appointed Punjab BJP president

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...

We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation: PM Modi at SCO virtual summit

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada in propaganda material

India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada

There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...

MP shocker: Video of man peeing on tribal labourer goes viral

Video shows man urinating on tribal youth in MP; police invoke NSA

Opposition Congress claimed that the accused was linked to t...


Cities

View All

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

Pak-sponsored narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of two brothers in Amritsar

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Women attacked by stray dogs: PSHRC directs placing the matter before Chandigarh MC Commissioner

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Kejriwal kingpin of liquor scam, corruption took place at his behest: BJP

Tomato soars to Rs 150 a kg in Delhi, household budgets take a hit

Pakistani woman held in Greater Noida sent to 14-day judicial custody, her 4 kids to stay with her: Police

Days after AAP’s ‘in-principle’ support to UCC, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacks BJP over the issue

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

Four thermal units shut, PSPCL claims no power shortage

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue