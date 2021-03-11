For Amitabh Bachchan, work bring ‘a bit yellow’ but definitely no blues, Shweta Bachchan and Navya testify

Amitabh Bachchan post an adorable selfie in work mode

For Amitabh Bachchan, work bring ‘a bit yellow’ but definitely no blues, Shweta Bachchan and Navya testify

Amitabh Bachchan shares a new selfie. Instagram/ amitabhbachchan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 4

Be it a Wednesday or a Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan enjoys work on any given day of the week. We know it by know that Big B is a workaholic, so things like Monday blues or exhaustion at work find no mention in his vocabulary. If anything, it’s ’a bit yellow’ that this Bollywood megastar experienced on Wednesday morning when he drove to work at 7 in the morning. The veteran actor shared a cute selfie to tell his fans he is out and about early in the day to live up to his work commitments. Smiling at the camera, he is wearing a blue jacket and quirky yellow glasses as he sits in his car. He looks so fresh and happy to be heading to work and his caption further explains it. He wrote, “7 am and driving to work. A bit yellow.” The caption also has a ROFL emoji, describing the zeal and enthusiasm that we can clearly see in his bright sparkling eyes behind the yellow frame.

Check out the fun selfie:

His daughter Shweta Bachchan holds the same opinion as us who wrote, “So cute” with a heart emoji. Even granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red heart emoji on the photo.

Amitabh Bachchan likes to keep his fans and followers inspired. Some days back, he spoke about what keeps him motivated to work. The actor said it’s the promise he makes to his team for every project that takes precedence in his life. Big B’s level of commitment towards his work is visible in his regular workday updates. Even last week he shared a fun selfie when he was headed to work at 6 in the morning. In a beige jacket teamed with leopard-print stole around his neck, through his dark-framed spectacles he looked at the camera with a sense of joy. He is wearing headphones and made sure to share the song he was enjoying during this drive to work. He wrote, “Driving to work .. 6 am .. Salif Kieta on ear.. the vibes…the rhythm…the beats on loop - Africa. Ready to jump out and Zumba." Shweta Bachchan commented, “Looking sharp.”

Here's the photo:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Runway 34, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from promoting his own film, he was actively promoting son Abhishek Bachchan’s latest release Dasvi. He appreciated the performances of the lead cast in the film and shared many posts about Dasvi on his social media.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in movies such as Brahmastra, Good Bye, Uunchai, and Project K.

#amitabh bachchan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Jail scandal

2 Punjab ex-DIGs booked for disposing of drugs sans nod

2
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

3
World

Supersonic ballet: In New Zealand, helicopter catches rocket free-falling from space

4
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

5
Haryana

Gurugram: Failing to deliver, 4 Ansal directors face arrest

6
Nation

As 3rd foreign firm pulls out, Indian submarine project runs into rough weather

7
Punjab

Days after disciplinary action sought against him, Navjot Sidhu shares encrypted message on Twitter, says time will tell

8
Nation

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

9
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

10
Punjab

Punjab students among 2 Indian groups win NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

RBI hikes interest rate by 40 bps to 4.40%

EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps

RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy in early trade

Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...

Modi meets PMs of four Nordic countries; focus on bilateral cooperation, regional and global developments

Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security

Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested

Cities

View All

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Drug overdose claims 2 more lives in Tarn Taran

Civic body to spend Rs 2.15 crore on sewerage, potable water in Amritsar South

US man gets 'tankhah' for distorting Gurbani

SGPC honours Pakistan Sikh jatha

Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

Unvaccinated children can now attend school in Chandigarh

Covid: Chandigarh tricity sees 33 fresh cases

BMW driver gets remand for mowing down youth in Chandigarh

Residents of two more slum colonies in Chandigarh get eviction notices

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

After women, Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

Jail assistant superintendent held for helping conman in Delhi prison

‘Significant amount’ of rain in North India

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Stubble-burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Stubble -burning cases see five-fold rise in Jalandhar district

Sudden power cuts, PSPCL notices irk Jalandhar industrialists

Car snatching case cracked in Jalandhar, 1 held

304th birth anniversary of Kapurthala state founder Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia celebrated

World Asthma Day: ‘Milk, curd, lassi, banana, rice do not worsen asthma’

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Amid controversy, cost of smart road, market project raised

Ludhiana: Man held for impersonation

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in maximum accident deaths in lockdown

Covid outbreak at National Law University in Patiala, 46 fresh cases

Patiala's National Law University becomes Covid hotspot with 46 more positive cases

All-round growth will be visible soon: Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli

Patiala violence big govt failure, says Raja Warring

Patiala: For this doctor, work always comes first, dons PPE kit on Eid

Fatehgarh Sahib: Parshuram Jayanti celebrated with fervour