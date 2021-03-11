For Amitabh Bachchan, work bring ‘a bit yellow’ but definitely no blues, Shweta Bachchan and Navya testify

Tribune Web Desk

Be it a Wednesday or a Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan enjoys work on any given day of the week. We know it by know that Big B is a workaholic, so things like Monday blues or exhaustion at work find no mention in his vocabulary. If anything, it’s ’a bit yellow’ that this Bollywood megastar experienced on Wednesday morning when he drove to work at 7 in the morning. The veteran actor shared a cute selfie to tell his fans he is out and about early in the day to live up to his work commitments. Smiling at the camera, he is wearing a blue jacket and quirky yellow glasses as he sits in his car. He looks so fresh and happy to be heading to work and his caption further explains it. He wrote, “7 am and driving to work. A bit yellow.” The caption also has a ROFL emoji, describing the zeal and enthusiasm that we can clearly see in his bright sparkling eyes behind the yellow frame.

Check out the fun selfie:

His daughter Shweta Bachchan holds the same opinion as us who wrote, “So cute” with a heart emoji. Even granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red heart emoji on the photo.

Amitabh Bachchan likes to keep his fans and followers inspired. Some days back, he spoke about what keeps him motivated to work. The actor said it’s the promise he makes to his team for every project that takes precedence in his life. Big B’s level of commitment towards his work is visible in his regular workday updates. Even last week he shared a fun selfie when he was headed to work at 6 in the morning. In a beige jacket teamed with leopard-print stole around his neck, through his dark-framed spectacles he looked at the camera with a sense of joy. He is wearing headphones and made sure to share the song he was enjoying during this drive to work. He wrote, “Driving to work .. 6 am .. Salif Kieta on ear.. the vibes…the rhythm…the beats on loop - Africa. Ready to jump out and Zumba." Shweta Bachchan commented, “Looking sharp.”

Here's the photo:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Runway 34, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from promoting his own film, he was actively promoting son Abhishek Bachchan’s latest release Dasvi. He appreciated the performances of the lead cast in the film and shared many posts about Dasvi on his social media.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in movies such as Brahmastra, Good Bye, Uunchai, and Project K.

