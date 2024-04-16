For greater acceptance

Actress Sanya Malhotra has shared that it is critical to find a structured yet flexible learning environment for neurodivergent people. focused on life skills and independent living. April marks Autism Awareness Month, a period dedicated to raising awareness about autism, a developmental disability stemming from differences in brain functioning.
Sanya, who was last seen in the movie Sam Bahadur, attended the opening ceremony of ‘So-Hum Smiles’, a special school for neurodivergent individuals.
The actress said, “I am truly happy that this centre is opening, which is the need of the hour to provide help for neurodivergent individuals. It is critical to find a structured yet flexible learning environment for these people focused on life skills and independent living. It is imperative to find acceptance and a place for these kids and adults in society, not just for these kids, but also for society to do better. I am sure the centre will create a fruitful impact on numerous lives.”
Sanya will be next seen in Mrs, which is a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The Arati Kadav directorial is already making waves internationally.
