For Jackie Shroff, 'Earth Day means loving and caring for all living souls'

Mumbai, April 22

Actor Jackie Shroff on Earth Day on Saturday was vocal about his concern for the environment and the need to preserve it for future generations.

He said: "Our future generations should know the importance of planting trees and my 'Ped Lagao' campaign highlights the fact. I hope that with each plant I sow, the earth reaps it's benefits."

"If today, on Earth Day, if we all plant one small plant, collectively we will be making such a big difference and positive impact that the generations to come will be thankful for. It is important to take action today, so we have a better tomorrow. Let us plant now, let us plant today for a green future."

He also shared a video on Instagram where an insect can be seen drinking water. In the caption Jackie Shroff wrote, "Earth Day doesn't only mean planting trees, it also means loving and caring for all the living souls."

Jackie recently appeared in the Amazon Prime short film 'Hunter,' alongside actor Suniel Shetty. His next is 'Jailer' alongside the iconic actor Rajnikanth.

IANS

