For peace’s sake

IANS

Arti Singh, who was in Gulmarg, Kashmir for her New Year vacation, has shared her mantra for the year 2024, and it is ‘silence’.

Known for her work in shows like Maayka, Uttaran, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev among others, Arti took to her Instagram, and shared her holiday album, wherein she can be seen posing against the snow-clad mountains of picturesque Kashmir.

Arti also shared a reel with a dialogue which says, “Ab is naye saal me ek kaam to karna hai mujhe, ki apne sukoon ke sath koi compromise nahi karna. Jo galtiyan ho gayi unhe repeat nahi karna… apne par kaam karna hai. (Now this year I have to do one thing that is not to compromise with my peace. I won’t repeat the mistakes I have made... I will work on myself).”

The video was captioned as, “Reel says it all new year, new goals. Silence is the mantra #gulmarg #khyber”. Meanwhile, on the work front she is currently seen in the show Shravani.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Kashmir