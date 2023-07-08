 For Prateik Babbar, working with Sayani Gupta in 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' is like 'we'are in a multiverse' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • For Prateik Babbar, working with Sayani Gupta in 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' is like 'we'are in a multiverse'

For Prateik Babbar, working with Sayani Gupta in 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' is like 'we'are in a multiverse'

The rom-com is written and directed by Danish Aslam and Arpita Chatterjee

For Prateik Babbar, working with Sayani Gupta in 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' is like 'we'are in a multiverse'

Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta. ANI, Instagram/sayanigupta



ANI

Mumbai, July 8 

Actor Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta are gearing up for their upcoming project 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela'.

The actor spoke about the upcoming movie and working with Sayani.

"I am excited for the next two years there will be a few releases and a few new ventures waiting to begin. I am grateful for all the opportunities and looking forward to it all and more," he said.

 "Sayani and I have been scene partners for the longest time on 'Four More Shots Please!'. Having our own film now feels like an extension of our characters and stories, almost like we're in a multiverse. we've gotten a lot of love over the years for our pair and chemistry. I am hoping that love extends toward our film," he added.

The rom-com is written and directed by Danish Aslam and Arpita Chatterjee.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for his new role in the international film 'Lioness' alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and British actress Paige Sandhu. He will essay the role of a Sikh character for the first time.

'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) during Cannes Film Festival.

Written and to be directed by award-winning filmmaker Kajri Babbar, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu in leading roles, the film produced by Vivek Rangachari, Vaishalli Paatil, Faraz Ahsan, Clare Cahill and Ajit Pal Singh has been certified by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the British Film Institute (BFI).

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film. 

 

#Prateik Babbar #Sayani Gupta

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Orange alert, avoid holidaying in Himachal Pradesh

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

3
Punjab

BJP puts 50% seat rider for poll truck with Akalis

4
Punjab

Gippy Grewal, Raghav Chadha, top Punjab govt officials celebrate CM Mann’s first wedding anniversary in Chandigarh

5
Nation

FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident

6
Haryana

State-of-the-art CSD depot inaugurated in Ambala

7
Himachal

Caved in Kasauli road hits traffic on Shimla NH

8
Ludhiana

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

9
Nation

DRDO scientist Kurulkar was attracted to Pakistan agent, talked about Indian missile systems: Chargesheet

10
Comment NOUS INDICA

Stilts with a tilt towards smaller developers

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Top News

Voting begins for 73,000 seats in Bengal panchayat polls, 2 lakh candidates in fray

Violence rocks Bengal’s panchayat polls, 12 dead, allegations of strong arm tactics

Among flashpoints were Murshidabad, Nadia and Cooch Behar di...

Mob sets ablaze two vehicles, reports of intermittent firing in Manipur

Mob sets ablaze two vehicles, reports of intermittent firing in Manipur

Around 40,000 central security personnel have been deployed ...

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Over 90 roads have been affected due to the rainfall

Railways to slash fares of AC chair car, executive classes by up to 25 pc, Vande Bharat passengers to benefit

Railways to slash fares of AC chair car, executive classes by up to 25 pc, Vande Bharat passengers to benefit

The trains will also include those with Anubhuti and Vistado...

8 killed, 10 injured in bus-jeep collision near Bibipur village on Jind-Bhiwani road

8 killed, 10 injured in bus-jeep collision near Bibipur village on Jind-Bhiwani road

The mishap occurred near Bibipur village in Jind district


Cities

View All

Rise in Beas water level leads to flooding of Mand area fields

Rise in Beas water level leads to flooding of Mand area fields

Gurdaspur SHO, 2 ASIs shifted to Police Lines on charge of torture

Education Department’s non-teaching staff go on pen-down strike

Harassed by daughter-in-law, woman ends life

NHAI declares bridge on Tung Dhab drain illegal

Chandigarh and Punjab are top performers in School Education

Chandigarh, Punjab are top performers in school education

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Gunfight in Mohali, 3 youths accused of carjacking nabbed

Rush near Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh Admn mulls shuttle service

Black spots listed, to have tabletops

Heavy rain lashes Delhi, IMD asks people to stay indoors till situation improves

Heavy rain lashes Delhi, IMD asks people to stay indoors till situation improves

ED attaches Rs 52-cr assets of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, others in excise scam

Delhi Govt setting up 200 camps for ‘kanwariyas’

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to consider chargesheet against Jagdish Tytler on July 19

Preparations for CLAT-24 advanced, near impossible to conduct exam in regional languages: NLUs tell Delhi HC

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Thieves strike at UK-based bizman’s ancestral house

Vegetable prices head north

1,500 attend ‘Jan Maal Lok Adalat’

Congress workers burn PM Modi’s effigy

Five unauthorised colonies razed

Ludhiana triple murder: Police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

Three elderly members of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Social activist, doctor arrested for taking bribe in Ludhiana

Sena leader arrested over hate posts

Patiala Shiv Sena leader arrested over hate posts

Ayurvedic college staff to be regularised: Health Minister

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Punjabi University, Patiala, threatens action against staff found sharing info with media

District hospitals told to set up dengue wards