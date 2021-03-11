For Sidharth Malhotra 'sex without pyaar is nothing'

Mumbai, August 18
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra got candid about how getting physical without love is actually meaningless.
Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' and as usual, set the couch on fire. The two not just brought the Punjabi flavour to the episode but also shared a few things about their love lives.
In one of the segments, show host Karan Johar read a few comments by netizens for Vicky Kaushal.
One of them mentioned: "Vicky Kaushal has such a warm vibe, Katrina wouldn't need a comforter." Vicky was quick to respond with: "I like this comment".
KJo, who is often told by his guests that he sexualises everything on the show, pointed out that that comment was comparatively less sexual than others.
At this moment, Sidharth chimed in saying: "Pyar bhi hona chaiye. Sex without pyar is nothing." The statement since then has left Sid's female followers swooning over him.
'Koffee With Karan' is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
--IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...