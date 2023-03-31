For the knowledge bank

Sapan Manchanda, who has been associated with the industry for over a decade, has created Punjabi industry’s first ever data-information and telephone directory, whose sixth edition has now been released. This directory is working as a road map for the Punjabi industry.
Sapan, who has been working on this project for the last five years, says, “This website and app will provide information about all the films released since the first Punjabi film in 1935, as well as information about everyone associated with Punjabi cinema. Many aspects are unknown to the general audience as well as most of the people associated with the film world. With these aspects, anecdotes and events coming to light, every person associated with Punjabi cinema will feel proud.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot