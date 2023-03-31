For the knowledge bank

Tribune News Service

Sapan Manchanda, who has been associated with the industry for over a decade, has created Punjabi industry’s first ever data-information and telephone directory, whose sixth edition has now been released. This directory is working as a road map for the Punjabi industry.

Sapan, who has been working on this project for the last five years, says, “This website and app will provide information about all the films released since the first Punjabi film in 1935, as well as information about everyone associated with Punjabi cinema. Many aspects are unknown to the general audience as well as most of the people associated with the film world. With these aspects, anecdotes and events coming to light, every person associated with Punjabi cinema will feel proud.”