Force to reckon with

Living up to what he does best, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s debut OTT series Indian Police Force teaser, which was dropped on Saturday, is full of action, power and great performance.
The over-a-minute long teaser gives a glimpse of ators, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shlipa Shetty. The teaser moves through different parts of the city, with each frame intensifying the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts.
Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, this seven-episode action-packed series is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers. It will premiere on January 19 on Prime Video.
