 'Forgive me': Mansoor Ali Khan apologises to Trisha for his 'derogatory' remark : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • 'Forgive me': Mansoor Ali Khan apologises to Trisha for his 'derogatory' remark

'Forgive me': Mansoor Ali Khan apologises to Trisha for his 'derogatory' remark

Mansoor Ali Khan in a video purportedly said that he hoped to have a rape scene starring Trisha

'Forgive me': Mansoor Ali Khan apologises to Trisha for his 'derogatory' remark

Mansoor Ali. ANI



ANI

Chennai, November 24

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who is facing backlash for his alleged misogynistic remarks against his 'Leo' co-star Trisha Krishnan, on Friday apologized to the actress.

Mansoor Ali Khan released a statement saying, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, had issued summons to Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at the police station.

The Chennai City Police booked the actor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan. The action was taken on an order to that effect by DGP Shankar Jiwal.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.

After summons were issued against him, Mansoor Ali Khan gave a statement asking for more time claiming that he was suffering from a throat infection.

The actor was booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews surfaced on social media, where he is purportedly heard saying that he hoped to have a rape scene in 'Leo' starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars such as Khushboo and Roja.

"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new for me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule," Khan purportedly said.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don't share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo' but have pivotal roles in the film.

Responding to Khan's remarks, Trisha took to microblogging site X to post, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

NCW member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar also hit out at the actor over his comments, posting on X, "Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a blot in our society." 


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

2
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel

3
Punjab

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

4
Punjab

Home guard killed, 14 cops injured as Nihangs open fire in Kapurthala

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

6
Punjab

Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara clash: Tension simmered for two days, admn, cops failed to resolve issue

7
Punjab

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in ED custody for 4 days

8
Himachal

Come next session, all Himachal Pradesh govt schools to turn English medium

9
Editorials

Upping the ante

10
Punjab

Nod to surrogate child to go to Australia

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Drilling stopped again as 41 workers remain trapped on Day 13

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Drilling stopped again as 41 workers remain trapped on Day 13

Rescue workers say drill bit has been pulled out through the...

Centre gives 7-day deadline to social media platforms to address deepfakes

Centre gives 7-day deadline to social media platforms to address deepfakes

Current IT rule mandates the removal of 12 types of content ...

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...

Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...

Delhi horror: Demon’s street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile’s social media

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...


Cities

View All

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block rly tracks

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block railway tracks

Police nab sixth suspect in house trespass, ruckus case

Residents protest as potholed Fatehgarh Churian to Dera Baba Nanak road not recarpeted for years

Bank donates golf carts for Golden Temple pilgrims

SAD leader slams govt over Gurmeet Ram Rahim's furlough

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, UT to now focus on EV infra, sops

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, Chandigarh to now focus on EV infra, sops

Poisoning case: PGI tightens vigil, tells staff to adhere to uniform code

PNG leak scare: Chandigarh MC to closely monitor digging works in city

High Court notice to Chandigarh civic body on plea for enforcing animal birth control rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court slams government insensitivity, imposes Rs 5 lakh costs for neglected school infrastructure

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

East Delhi stabbing: ‘Boy showed no remorse, was having dinner when caught’

Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang’s member from Gurugram

Appointment of new Chief Secretary in Delhi: SC asks Centre to suggest a panel of three names

Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

2 killed as bus hits bike, driver held after chase

Nawanshahr: Indian-origin girl becomes Australia’s youngest author

Lucknow sports hostel, Jalandhar govt school lads seal semis berth in hockey

Woman constable found dead in rly quarters, suicide suspected

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

BVM, BCM schools share top honours

Voter list finalised for civic body poll, 11.47 lakh to decide fate

4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

UP, Haryana groups enthral audience at theatre festival

PSMSU protest continues

Voter awareness programme held at Khalsa College