Former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi appears in son Angad's film Ghoomer

R Balki’s latest directorial Ghoomer promises a treat for cricket aficionados. Revolving around the life of a young and talented paraplegic cricketer, portrayed by Saiyami Kher, the film also features legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. Isn’t it a great treat for all the cricket fanatics out there?

Actress Saiyami Kher inspired by Yuvraj Singh Saiyami Kher, who is essaying a para-athlete in R Balki's upcoming sports drama Ghoomer, revealed how she sought guidance from ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh to get into the skin of her character. The explosive batsman helped her prepare mentally for the role. "Ghoomer is a film about triumph. And Yuvi's career has been an inspiring tale. A sports person does not just prepare physically but also mentally. Yuvraj's story has inspired me and many like me. To be at the peak of his career, then go through cancer and make a comeback speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket, I can't wait for him to see the film," Saiyami said in a statement.

Angad Bedi, who stars in the film in a pivotal role, expressed his happiness on receiving the opportunity to share the screen space with his father Bishan Singh Bedi. Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.

He said, “This is a dream come true for me. To be in the same film and credit list together with my father, who is not only a legendary cricketer but also an incredible human being, is an honour. Working alongside Saiyami and Abhishek has been a fantastic experience, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness the magic we have created together.”

Bishan Singh Bedi was a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and formed part of the famous Indian spin quartet. He was awarded the Padma Shri award in 1970. Bishan Singh Bedi holds the world record for the most economical bowling figures in a 60-over ODI match amongst the bowlers who had completed their quota of overs (12 overs), finishing with 1 wicket for six runs in his 12 overs, which included eight maidens.

