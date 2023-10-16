Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas dies of cancer at 26

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 16

Former Miss World candidate Sherika de Armas, 26, passed away, following a two-year battle with cervical cancer, according to local Uruguayan media.

She died on October 13 after a two-year cervical cancer battle.

She was Miss Uruguay in 2015. De Armas though did not make the top 30 at the 2015 Miss World contest in Sanya, China, she was one of only six 18-year-olds to compete.

“Fly high, little sister. Always and forever,” her brother, Mayk’ De Armas, said on social media.

The reigning Miss Uruguay, Carla Romero, mourned that De Armas was “too evolved for this world. One of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life.”

#Cancer