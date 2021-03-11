Fourth season for The Boys

Following the launch of the third season of Prime Video’s The Boys, the streaming service has already announced that it has greenlit the fourth season of its hit Emmy-nominated series. Over the first three days of its third season, the worldwide audience for The Boys has grown by 7 per cent from season two, and 234 per cent from season one.

“We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success,” said Eric Kripke, The Boys showrunner.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, this group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.