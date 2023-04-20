Frank Ocean won't perform at Coachella weekend 2 due to leg injury

ANI
Washington, April 20
R&B star Frank Ocean will not be performing his scheduled headlining slot at Coachella this Sunday due to an injury to his leg.
As reported by Variety, the singer's representative confirmed the news through a statement.
The statement reads: "Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella. On doctor's advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."
After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform at the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.
The note concludes with a statement from Ocean: "'It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon.' -- Frank Ocean."
According to Variety, the news comes after days of uproar around Ocean's polarising set during the festival's first weekend, where the performance was called off due to 'major production issues'. Later, Ocean's injury was disclosed.
Instead of Ocean, Blink-182 will be performing for the slot. The original lineup of Blink-182 were surprised performers on the festival's first weekend, making their first appearance together since singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge left the band in 2014.
