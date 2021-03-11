Fresh jodi: Gippy Grewal and Tanya pair for their next untitled project

Chandigarh, May 14
The year 2022 has been an important one for Punjabi film industry. Every day, there are new films being announced or released in Pollywood and each artiste is doing his/her best to showcase something different and innovative throught their cinema. From unexplored subjects to catchy titles and now fresh pairing, the makers are putting in a lot of effort and care into each detail. Equally eager are viewers, to see their favourite artistes on big screen with new co-stars.
Ready to experiment is one such fresh jodi. It’s Gippy Grewal and Tania. While Gippy has been a favourite among masses, Tania has carved a special place for herself in the Punjabi film industry. Now, the two will be seen together on the silver screen for the first time.
Excited to impress their viewers, both the actors have shared a photo together on their respective social media handles. It’s a photo from the sets of their new project. As the hashtag, #newjourney, suggests, Gippy and Tania have already begun shooting for their next, untitled film.
The location and costumes suggest it’s going to be a period drama film. Tania is wearing a short kurti with Patiala salwar, reminding us of the early 2000s. Gippy, on the other hand, has donned short checkered shirt with loose trousers. He also has a locket around his neck.
Both Gippy and Tania have shared the post with similar captions that read, “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” They have tagged each other and included the hashtag newjourney.
Take a look at the photo:
View this post on Instagram
Gippy Grewal was recently seen in ‘Maa’ where he won over the audience with his performance as well as for backing such serious content. Tania, too, was appreciated for ‘Lekh’ opposite Gurnam Bullar, which release last month.
In the new film, being directed by Pankaj Batra and produced by Zee Studios, we will see if Gippy and Tania are able to create something praise-worthy together.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash awar...
BKU splits, Naresh and Rakesh Tikait ‘removed’; brothers say only people have power to ‘remove’ anyone
Breakaway group claims to be the ‘real’ organisation, appoin...
Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident
Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann condemned the incident an...
CWC adopts Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration; endorses 'one person, one post', ‘one family, one ticket’ norm
Party to provide 50 per cent representation to those below 5...
Congress’ connection with people ‘broken’, we have to re-establish it: Rahul Gandhi
‘We have decided that the Congress party in October will got...