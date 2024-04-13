Friends, forever

While the show Rabb Se Hai Dua has kept both these ladies incredibly busy, amidst the bustling sets and demanding schedules, Seerat Kapoor and Yesha Rughani ensure that they spend quality time together off the set. They’ve transitioned from co-stars to close friends, and have fun during breaks. Sharing meals is a cherished ritual for them, which has deepened their connection day by day. Their friendship truly mirrors the warmth and camaraderie of their respective characters.
Says Seerat, “Working with Yesha has been an incredible blessing. Our off screen bond is something that I truly cherish, and it only helps bring alive our characters, making them more relatable and genuine. Yesha is more than just a co-star; she’s my partner in crime and the closest friend on sets. Our shared meals truly signify moments of joy, support, and solidarity. Together, we’re not just actresses; we’re soul sisters, who are navigating our roles in Rabb Se Hai Dua with love, laughter, and unwavering friendship.”
