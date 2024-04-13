 Friends, forever : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Friends, forever

Friends, forever

Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor



While the show Rabb Se Hai Dua has kept both these ladies incredibly busy, amidst the bustling sets and demanding schedules, Seerat Kapoor and Yesha Rughani ensure that they spend quality time together off the set. They’ve transitioned from co-stars to close friends, and have fun during breaks. Sharing meals is a cherished ritual for them, which has deepened their connection day by day. Their friendship truly mirrors the warmth and camaraderie of their respective characters.

Says Seerat, “Working with Yesha has been an incredible blessing. Our off screen bond is something that I truly cherish, and it only helps bring alive our characters, making them more relatable and genuine. Yesha is more than just a co-star; she’s my partner in crime and the closest friend on sets. Our shared meals truly signify moments of joy, support, and solidarity. Together, we’re not just actresses; we’re soul sisters, who are navigating our roles in Rabb Se Hai Dua with love, laughter, and unwavering friendship.” 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

2
Bathinda

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

3
Delhi Explainer

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

5
Health

No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do

6
Punjab

Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab

7
India

Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

8
Diaspora

12 Indians arrested in UK visa raids on bedding, cake factories

9
India

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

10
India

Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Top News

2 key Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on transit remand

2 key Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on transit remand

The accused will be produced before the National Investigati...

US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’

US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’

As per reports, US rushed warships into position to protect ...

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Thotakura was selected as one of the six crew members for th...

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court

According to CBI, Kavitha had told Reddy that in case he doe...

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

The MLA was returning from a wedding function when he saw th...


Cities

View All

Farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Majha farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Amritsar MC to issue challans for dumping construction waste on city roads

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

20-year-old Tarn Taran girl dies in Oman

Traffic cops restrict movement of e-rickshaws in various streets leading to Golden Temple, Amritsar

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

Six private school buses impounded in Ambala

BJP conspiring to impose Prez’s rule in Capital: Atishi

BJP conspiring to impose Prez’s rule in Capital: Atishi

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court

Rider killed after school bus collides with scooter, auto

‘AAP resorting to fear-mongering’: Delhi BJP rejects minister’s claims

Five land in Delhi Police net for duping people by posing as cops

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Only 11 owe MC ~60L property tax

Only 11 owe MC Rs 60L property tax

Dilroz murder case: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for convict

Elderly man found charred to death on jail premises

BDPO arrested for taking Rs 30K bribe

Miscreants snatch woman’s purse

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps