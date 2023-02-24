From an assistant director to an actor, Inderjeet Modi recalls his journey

Actor Inderjeet Modi is a popular name in the entertainment industry and is known for his performance in the Hotstar series Aashiqana 2. He has previously worked in projects like Happu Ki Ultan Platan, Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, among others. Talking about his journey, Inderjeet says, “My journey from being an AD (assistant director) to becoming an actor wasn’t easy. I came to Mumbai in 2017 and gave a lot of auditions to bag a role in any project, but nothing worked in my favour. It was one of the most depressing phases of my life.”

He adds, “I had to earn money to survive in Mumbai, so I started working as an assistant director. For almost three years, I worked as an AD and then, finally, God gave me the result of my hard work and patience, as I got my first break with the project Happu Ki Ultan Paltan in 2020. In those struggling years of my life, I was not motivated. Today, I feel glad and grateful that I got a wonderful opportunity to carve a niche for myself in the industry.”