From being their North Star to being the most encouraging person, celebs talk about how their fathers have impacted their lives

Tribune News Service

Respect & understanding: Jasmeet Kaur

My father has always been my biggest supporter, especially during tough times. Our relationship is built on mutual understanding. His unwavering support has helped me navigate through challenges. The love and guidance I receive from him are invaluable.”

Through thick & thin: Karan Kundrra

My dad is my best friend. Everything that I have today, it’s all thanks to him. He’s been there, guiding me, helping me navigate all my ups and downs. It was my father who taught me to value myself. I can’t even begin to repay him for all he’s done.

My strength: Isha Kaloya

My father has been my source of strength. His love and guidance have been the foundation of my personal and professional success. He taught me the values of resilience, kindness and integrity. His belief in me has always been my greatest motivator.

Bond of love: Aradhana Sharma

My father didn’t know much about the entertainment industry and initially didn’t like my association with it. He had no interest in my dancing too. But now, whenever my show airs, he calls me to give his feedback. Our bond, built on love, trust and respect, has grown stronger. He asks me to rely on my wisdom, honesty, courage, and sense of responsibility and tells me that with hard work, I can achieve anything.

Daddy’s girl: Varsha Hegde

I cannot imagine my life without dad. He is my hero. He knows when I’m upset or happy. I am a typical daddy’s girl. I am honest, true, and straightforward, and it’s all thanks to my dad’s influence during my growing-up years.

Unconditional support: Sumbul Touqeer

As a child, I didn’t grasp the full extent of my father’s efforts. When we moved to Mumbai in 2014, I initially resisted acting, preferring dance, a passion my father had nurtured in me. But my role in the show Waaris sparked my love for acting. That’s when I realised how my father had opened new doors for me and I am who I am today because of him. He always had faith in us. He taught us to persevere through challenges.

Fiend and guide: Seema Kapoor

I’m a product of a broken family and as a child, I yearned to live with my father. I had only his picture to talk to, share my turmoil and cry. But at the age of 12, I joined him and we shared a strong bond. He was my friend and guide. My dad brought me up with his convictions, so all that I grasped was from his point of view. I learnt professionalism, punctuality and the language of the craft from him since he belonged to the film industry.

My backbone: Namita Lal

My father played a crucial role in my life. He told me at a young age that ‘marriage is not a career option’. He emphasised the importance of financial and emotional independence. This advice shaped my education, career as a banker, and now as an actor and producer. My father, an English literature professor-turned-bureaucrat, loves films. We discuss movies. He reviews the scripts of films I produce and act in, providing valuable input.

On right path: Aparna Dixit

My relationship with dad has been unique; it’s a very silent, loving relationship. Over the years, my relationship with my dad has evolved. What I have learnt from my dad is to always follow the right path. He never chased after quick success, always chose the right way of doing things.

Source of confidence: Gunjan Utreja

My father has played a significant role in making me who I am today. He has given us wings to fly and has ensured that we have a safety net underneath. He is always present; guiding us with his wisdom and patience. Our bond is one of mutual respect and love. He isn’t just a provider; he is a mentor, a friend, and the backbone of our family. From my father, I learnt the values of hard work, integrity, and perseverance.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.