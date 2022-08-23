From casting director to full-blown Hindi film star, Bhumi Pednekar shares her secret of success

ANI

Mumbai, August 23

Bhumi Pednekar has had one of the most phenomenal Bollywood journeys transcending from a casting director to a full-blown Hindi film star. Over the last few years, her talent and versatility have helped her bag some great roles where she relentlessly proved her potential as an actor.

The secret, says the actor is being consistent and that plays a crucial role in an actor's life.

Bhumi has endorsed many brands in her career. From endorsing three brands in 2021, she is now the face of seven brands including the likes of global cosmetic and women's hygiene companies.

In an interview, Bhumi said, "I think what has worked for me is the consistency of performance and the fact that my films have not only won me accolades for acting but have also delivered good box office results. In today's day and age, consistency for an actor is everything because people are only connecting to quality of work and films."

The 33-year-old actor added, "I think my unconventional choices have also stood out and become my brand identity. Today, I'm assuming that people naturally feel that if I'm a part of a project, it will be different, disruptive and high on content. I feel they know that I will do my best to deliver a performance that they will love." Bhumi continued, "I have earned this badge by working very hard and I wear this with great pride because no one has given me anything. I have done this all on my own, through sheer hard work and belief in my abilities to deliver good performances in quality cinema. Hopefully, by doing so, I have also made a mark on the minds and hearts of audiences."

On the work front, Bhumi has several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. She also has Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', a suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

She has Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Aala Re', 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak' and a couple of more unannounced projects.

