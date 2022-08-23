From casting director to full-blown Hindi film star, Bhumi Pednekar shares her secret of success

ANI
Mumbai, August 23
Bhumi Pednekar has had one of the most phenomenal Bollywood journeys transcending from a casting director to a full-blown Hindi film star. Over the last few years, her talent and versatility have helped her bag some great roles where she relentlessly proved her potential as an actor.
The secret, says the actor is being consistent and that plays a crucial role in an actor's life.
Bhumi has endorsed many brands in her career. From endorsing three brands in 2021, she is now the face of seven brands including the likes of global cosmetic and women's hygiene companies.
In an interview, Bhumi said, "I think what has worked for me is the consistency of performance and the fact that my films have not only won me accolades for acting but have also delivered good box office results. In today's day and age, consistency for an actor is everything because people are only connecting to quality of work and films."
Check out her latest Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
The 33-year-old actor added, "I think my unconventional choices have also stood out and become my brand identity. Today, I'm assuming that people naturally feel that if I'm a part of a project, it will be different, disruptive and high on content. I feel they know that I will do my best to deliver a performance that they will love." Bhumi continued, "I have earned this badge by working very hard and I wear this with great pride because no one has given me anything. I have done this all on my own, through sheer hard work and belief in my abilities to deliver good performances in quality cinema. Hopefully, by doing so, I have also made a mark on the minds and hearts of audiences."
On the work front, Bhumi has several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'. She also has Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller', a suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.
She has Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Aala Re', 'Afwaa', Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak' and a couple of more unannounced projects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...