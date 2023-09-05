From his mom to Rahul Dravid, 5 teachers who made impression on actor Vikrant Massey

Mumbai, September 5
Actor Vikrant Massey, who is known for 'Lootera', 'Dil Dhadakane Do' and 'Mirzapur', has revealed the five most impactful teachers who have played an important role in shaping him up, on Teacher's Day on Tuesday.
These teachers are his Hindi professor, his mother, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, his school principal and Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid. All of them, whom Vikrant considers his gurus, have been a part of the actor's journey and have had a profound impact on him.
The actor listed his five teachers as he expressed gratitude to them.
“DN Singh Sir, my Hindi language professor, taught me the virtue of discipline. Always taught us that discipline is destiny.
“My mother, Meena Massey, taught me the irony of time. To be kind and gentle. No time ever remains the same. To persist and resist at the same time.”
The actor then spoke about the director of his upcoming film '12th Fail', Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He said Chopra taught him to be fearless and honest. To back himself despite pressure and intimidation, to trust his inner voice, and that he's better than validation.
The actor then mentioned about his school principal, St Anthony High School. “Rev Anil Rego asked us to go beyond ‘just enough’. Not to be complacent. He was also the first person to push me towards performing arts. And here I am.”
About cricketer Rahul Dravid, he said, “Words wouldn't be enough. He taught a whole generation the virtue of being steadfast like a 'wall'. True aggression does not lie in words, but in actions. A true stoic. My living example of Marcus Aurelius."
