From Imtiaz Ali to Shabana Azmi, here are celebs who attended Amar Singh Chamkila screening

Several celebrities, including Imtiaz Ali, Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur and Pratik Sehajpal, attended the special screening of Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila in Mumbai. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi looked stunning as she arrived for the screening on April 8.
Pratik Sehajpal was also seen at the event. Director Imtiaz Ali was also spotted during the special screening. YouTuber Bhuvan Bham was also present at the screening. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.
Amar Singh Chamkila will be out on Netflix on April 12.
