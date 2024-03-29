 From interactive sessions with Rasika Dugal, Abhey Deol and Boman Irani, to screenings of international titles, Day 2 of Cinevesture kept Chandigarh audiences engaged in a delightful way : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • From interactive sessions with Rasika Dugal, Abhey Deol and Boman Irani, to screenings of international titles, Day 2 of Cinevesture kept Chandigarh audiences engaged in a delightful way

From interactive sessions with Rasika Dugal, Abhey Deol and Boman Irani, to screenings of international titles, Day 2 of Cinevesture kept Chandigarh audiences engaged in a delightful way

From interactive sessions with Rasika Dugal, Abhey Deol and Boman Irani, to screenings of international titles, Day 2 of Cinevesture kept Chandigarh audiences engaged in a delightful way

Rasika Dugal. Photo: Ravi Kumar



IANS

Sheetal & Gurnaaz Kaur

After a glittering start last evening, Day 2 of Cinevesture, Chandigarh’s first international film festival, saw the participation of B-town celebs through interactive sessions and masterclasses.

Rucha Pathak (C) with her co-panelists. Photo: Ravi Kumar

Life is good

A reflection at their journeys, a mention of their struggles, and enjoying the process… Rasika Dugal and Rajshri Deshpande had a lot to share with the audience. Rasika feels it’s the second best time to join the film industry and her reason is, “People have opened up to indie movies and more such projects are seeing the light of day. OTT too has given a push to content.”

Rajshri Deshpande. Photo: Ravi Kumar

Rajshri is comfortable when she says that she didn’t have the option to choose work in her initial days. “From the small vision of a family that wanted its kids to become doctors and engineers, I stepped into movies… that itself was big, so whatever came my way, be it one-scene roles in movies, saas-bahu serials, I did everything.” And then Angry Indian Goddesses happened and things changed for Rajshri. “My learning was on the job and I am proud to say that all my films have reached film festivals. I can say I am a festival baby.”

Boman Irani. Photo: Ravi Kumar

‘Believe in your work’

In an interactive session, Boman Irani opened up about life from his first film onwards. He also spoke about the first digital film to be made in India Let’s Talk that was not even released. “But one man noticed it and that later translated into my role in Munna BhaiM.B.B.S. I almost didn’t do the movie because of the initial one-line narration ‘Ek Gunda hai, woh doctor ban na chahta hai’.”

Abhay Deol. Photo: Ravi Kumar

Thankfully Boman didn’t stop there and we got not alone an entertaining movie but a talent who is spontaneous and method actor at the same time. There’s an interesting encounter from of the earliest shows of Munna Bhai… that’s close to his heart. “A woman on footpath outside a theatre told me, ‘Mamu, picture hit hai’. She sold tickets in black. That was my first appreciation which I still cherish.”

“The movie had a subdued response in the first 7-8 days. And once it picked up, we are still celebrating it 20 years later. Believe in your work, it takes only one person to notice it and that can matter to you.”

We all believe in his talent and now when he has donned the director’s hat with The Mehta Boys, which he has co-written, hopes are high. “The movie is about a father-son duo who cannot stand each other but have to spend 48 hours together. I’ve just finished the last shoot schedule of this film and came straight here.”

Boman also gave insights into screenplay writing. “A movie is not a sequence of events. It has many elements to it and each holds equal importance. Be it the theme, the conflict, the climax, there are many questions you have to ask yourself before you get down to writing a script.”

Film circuit

Independent film producers Vivek Rangachari, Sanjay Gulati and Rucha Pathak talked about how to pitch an idea for a project. Sanjay Gulati, producer of Indo-French film Girl Will Be Girls, says it is possible to make a good film with a small budget. Appreciating movies like Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express, Rucha says, “I am excited about Laapataa Ladies’ release on OTT.” Talking of book adaptations, she says, “Adapting a book into a film or a series is a lengthy process. But the end result is rewarding.”

In a separate session, Swanand Kirkire emphasised on the changing language of songs and how that’s changing the music landscape in the film industry.

‘Don’t let success or failure define you’

Abhay Deol makes no bones about his choice of cinema. Call it away from mainstream movies, categorise it as parallel cinema or simply a risk he chose to take… he calls it an exploration. “I had the access to world cinema even as a child. While Hindi films were a means to escape the other world, I wanted to do films that explored the other world.” For those who want to pursue acting, Abhay says there are many opportunities today, but “don’t let success or failure define you.”

Kids’ zone

Another highlight of the Day 2 was screening of children films. It started with Aurora Gossé’s Dancing Queen. A package of two short films, Roads and Sing, was also screened.

Web series on Bhagat Singh

Best known for his Punjabi films Anhe Ghore Da Daan and Chauthi Koot, which premiered at Venice and Cannes Film Festivals respectively, filmmaker Gurvinder Singh is all set to make a web series on revolutionary Bhagat Singh. Stressing that he is still relevant and will continue to remain so, Gurvinder said, “The revolutionary’s character has always fascinated me owing to the multiple layers he boasted of. Not many people have explored him completely. Yes, he was a revolutionary but also had a great sense of humour.”

The series will dwell upon how Bhagat Singh and his comrades ‘used’ the trial to amplify their ideas of independence. While many other films have been made on Bhagat Singh, the filmmaker points out that in most films, the narrative was very linear.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

2
Delhi

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

3
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

4
India

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

5
Punjab

Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case

6
India

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

7
India

Gujarat court sentences former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in 1996 drug case

8
India

Relief for Delhi CM, High Court bins plea for his ouster

9
India

‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

10
Delhi

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh IT notice of Rs 1,700 crore, say party insiders

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

The Congress is already facing a funds crunch after Income T...

Arvind Kejriwal's wife releases WhatsApp number for people to send messages for jailed AAP leader

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

In a digital media briefing, Sunita says her husband has cha...

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...

Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son

Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son

Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted in UP by panel of five ...


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume on April 2

Chandigarh: Audit finds financial mismanagement in Panchayat Bhawan operations

Zirakpur: Ayushmann Khurrana helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Sexual harassment file stuck because of Arvind Kejriwal's inaction, claims LG

Sexual harassment file stuck because of Arvind Kejriwal's inaction, claims LG

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

Enforcement Directorate wants AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy details from Arvind Kejriwal's phone: Atishi

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

ED charges a smokescreen, it wants to crush AAP: Kejri

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Jalandhar: Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

35-yr-old man shot dead at shop in Garhshankar

Phagwara: Two arrested on charge of extortion

Expired drugs destroyed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: FIR against five AAP workers for vandalising Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural boards

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Ludhiana: Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking ~15,000 bribe

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Patiala police conduct special search in jails

RGNUL gets new VC

Deed writer booked for duping woman