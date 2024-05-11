From Manikarnika to Jhanvi, meet actress Ulka Gupta

Actress Ulka Gupta, who is best known for her role as child Manikarnika in Jhansi Ki Rani (2009-2010), is back on the channel after 15 years as Janvi in Zee TV’s latest offering Main Hoon Saath Tere.
From portraying a young courageous freedom fighter Manikarnika when she was just 12 years old, to now playing Janvi, a single mother, Ulka has come a long way.
Ulka says, “From having played Jhansi Ki Rani to now returning to Zee TV as Janvi, life has come full circle. I am thrilled to be back on the channel after 15 long years. I have received lots of love for my first lead role as young Mannu when I was just 12 years old, and now I am glad I am playing such a strong character.
