From playing a Hindi literature professor in web series Mithya to a cop in hit Tamil film Valimai, Huma Qureshi is living it up

The second month of 2022 has brought along loads of action for Huma Qureshi. If Mithya saw her playing a Hindi literature professor, she is a cop in Valimai. Ajith Kumar-header, the Tamil film that released last Thursday, got an excellent opening, winning much of audiences’ love. Valimai’s been doing brisk business as cinemas are functioning at hundred per cent occupancy in Tamil Nadu.

“I feel very happy, very blessed; I guess it’s being at the right place, at the right time. It’s a beautiful film, a loved film, arguably India’s biggest action film,” says Huma.

The film is high on action sequences. “Ajith sir has done his own bike stunts, and he’s fantastic. All that I had heard about sir, he is so much more in real. I am proud to be associated with this film.”

It’s Huma’s second Tamil film after Kaala, and it’s a challenging process that she thoroughly enjoys. “Working in any language that’s not my mother tongue is sure harder to prepare,” admits Huma. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor prepares like she would do for an exam. She learns all night long and is completely focused. “Even right before the shots I am like ‘don’t talk to me, leave me alone. Let me concentrate on the shot’.”

Web series Mithya, a psychological thriller, has brought much attention her way. She plays Juhi Adhikari, a Hindi professor in this Zee5 series, who is a woman of today. “February is a month of releases for me. When there is a release, I don’t think of it whether it’s cinema or OTT. For me what matters is how many people it is reaching.”

Huma signed Valimai in 2019 and just as the film was to go on the floors, lockdown was announced. “Making such a big budget film is anyway challenging. To make it through the pandemic was even more stressful.”

She credits director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for making things happen. “Ajith sir led from the front. Thanks to Vinoth sir and Boney sir that they did not compromise on the vision and took the film through.” Despite the hardships, she enjoyed the time and efforts the team put in. “All the love that we are getting is the validation of the hardwork we have all put in.”

Always wanting to be an actor, Huma took her own sweet time to even admit that she wanted to be in front of the camera. After a decade in the entertainment industry, she says it has changed for the better. “Things sure have changed for good, even I have grown over the years. When I joined I knew little about how to face the camera or how to conduct myself on the sets. Each day has been a learning process.”

As for keeping positive amid the chaos, Huma banks on clean mental health practices. “I write a journal regularly and I mediate.” While she wouldn’t comment on the hijab row, her stand on Russia Ukraine conflict is clear, “War’s never good.”

Monica, O My Darling, Double XL, and second season of Maharani on the anvil, Huma has a packed year ahead. “Touch wood, there is much action, I am enjoying the journey,” says Huma.

Punjab connect

I have often come to Chandigarh for promotions, and enjoyed the amazing food there. I have shot Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in Ludhiana and have fond memories of that city. Ayushmann Khurrana is from Chandigarh and his father has been inviting me to their place, and I have heard food at their house is legendary, so looking forward to be there soon!”