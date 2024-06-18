From Priyanka Chopra to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs extend wishes on Eid Al-Adha

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol and others, took to social media to extend greetings to fans and followers celebrating the festival today.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak. On EidUl Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the almighty Have a blessed Eid Ul Adha!” Anil Kapoor shared a beautiful illustration of Eid on his Instagram stories and captioned his post, which read, “Couldn’t have found a more beautiful manifestation of the spirit of Eid...#EidMubarak.” Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Eid Al-Adha.” Sunny Deol dropped a motion poster and wrote, “Wishing everyone peace, harmony & good health on this auspicious day! Eid Al-Adha.”
