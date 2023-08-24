From Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty to others, celebs congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon

ANI

Mumbai, August 24

It is a proud moment for every Indian as Chandrayaan-3 has done a soft landing on the South Pole of the moon. Sunny Deol, producer Aatish Kapadia, Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sonnalli Seygall and Pratik Sehajpal to many others have congratulated ISRO on the achievement.Â Kapadia told ANI, "What India has achieved today the entire world is watching." He added praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution in the development of the country, saying, "We are looking at enormous change in past years and development is happening in every field, be it education, infrastructure or science. Today entire world is looking at us because of this achievement."

Sonnalli said, "I would like to congratulate ISRO as because of them only we achieved this success."

Pratik added, "I have no words to convey my feelings. It's a proud moment for each of us."

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle to congratulate ISRO for the success, saying, "And they said India is a 3rd world country…Today, we became the 1st country to land on moon’s South Pole…JAI HIND."

"Pride of India... ISRO..Salute to all," wrote Jackie Shroff.

Actor Arjun Rampal mentioned, "We are over the moon. Cause #chandrayan3 is on the moon. What an incredible achievement. Kudos @isro.in @isroindiaofficial #teamchandrayan3 #chandrayan3 #india #goosebumbs #proudtobeindian #historycreated"

"Congratulations Team @isro.in @chandrayan_3! All the scientists, engineers and every WOMAN in Space Exploration... This remarkable feat will go down in history as a moment of great pride and joy for every woman and every Indian," commented Dia Mirza.

Actor Sunny Deol congratulated ISRO, saying, "What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega Jai Hind...Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!"

Kartik Aryan wrote, OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON...#Chandrayaan3 HISTORIC MOMENT !! Thank you @isro.in".

Hina Khan also congratulated for the achievement and mentioned, India makes history.. we are literally on the moon.. Indiaaaaa Indiaaaaa..Mera Bharat Mahaan @isro.in"

Singer Shaan wrote, "Yeaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!."

RajKummar Rao commented, "Such a proud moment for our country. We are on the moon. Proud Indian. @isro.in @chandrayan_3 @narendramodi ji."

Actor Vidya Balan wrote, "Indiaaaaaaaa..What a proud moment for all of us!Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon. Big thank you to the entire team #chandrayaan-3 #isro @isro.in"

Actor Hrithik Roshan mentioned, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best.Congratulations & all my respect to @isro& the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon" Days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed, India successfully landed its spacecraft on the south pole of the moon.

Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pTKgptUflu — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it was through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon's surface.

Ever since the July 14 launch, ISRO had been maintaining that the health of the spacecraft remained 'normal'. On August 5, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit with multiple key manoeuvres thereafter.

Then on August 17, the mission marked another giant leap in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919-1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

