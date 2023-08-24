 From Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty to others, celebs congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • From Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty to others, celebs congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon

From Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty to others, celebs congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon

Bollywood expresses its joy over the great achievement of ISRO

From Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty to others, celebs congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon

Chandrayaan-3. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, August 24

It is a proud moment for every Indian as Chandrayaan-3 has done a soft landing on the South Pole of the moon. Sunny Deol, producer Aatish Kapadia, Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sonnalli Seygall and Pratik Sehajpal to many others have congratulated ISRO on the achievement.Â  Kapadia told ANI, "What India has achieved today the entire world is watching." He added praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution in the development of the country, saying, "We are looking at enormous change in past years and development is happening in every field, be it education, infrastructure or science. Today entire world is looking at us because of this achievement."

Sonnalli said, "I would like to congratulate ISRO as because of them only we achieved this success." 

Pratik added, "I have no words to convey my feelings. It's a proud moment for each of us." 

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle to congratulate ISRO for the success, saying, "And they said India is a 3rd world country…Today, we became the 1st country to land on moon’s South Pole…JAI HIND." 

"Pride of India... ISRO..Salute to all," wrote Jackie Shroff.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Actor Arjun Rampal mentioned, "We are over the moon. Cause #chandrayan3 is on the moon. What an incredible achievement. Kudos @isro.in @isroindiaofficial #teamchandrayan3 #chandrayan3 #india #goosebumbs #proudtobeindian #historycreated"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

"Congratulations Team @isro.in @chandrayan_3! All the scientists, engineers and every WOMAN in Space Exploration... This remarkable feat will go down in history as a moment of great pride and joy for every woman and every Indian," commented Dia Mirza.

Here's the post:

 Actor Sunny Deol congratulated ISRO, saying, "What a proud moment. #Hindustanzindabad tha hai or rahega Jai Hind...Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India's space exploration. Proud!!!"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Kartik Aryan wrote, OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON...#Chandrayaan3 HISTORIC MOMENT !! Thank you @isro.in". 

Hina Khan also congratulated for the achievement and mentioned, India makes history.. we are literally on the moon.. Indiaaaaa Indiaaaaa..Mera Bharat Mahaan @isro.in"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Singer Shaan wrote, "Yeaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!." 

RajKummar Rao commented, "Such a proud moment for our country. We are on the moon. Proud Indian. @isro.in @chandrayan_3 @narendramodi ji."

Actor Vidya Balan wrote, "Indiaaaaaaaa..What a proud moment for all of us!Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon. Big thank you to the entire team #chandrayaan-3 #isro @isro.in"

Actor Hrithik Roshan mentioned, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best.Congratulations & all my respect to @isro& the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon" Days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed, India successfully landed its spacecraft on the south pole of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then it was through a series of orbital manoeuvres been lowered closer to the moon's surface.

Ever since the July 14 launch, ISRO had been maintaining that the health of the spacecraft remained 'normal'. On August 5, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit with multiple key manoeuvres thereafter.

Then on August 17, the mission marked another giant leap in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on Thursday. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919-1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

#Bollywood #Chandrayaan #ISRO #Mumbai #Sunny Deol

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

2
Punjab

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

3
Nation

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

4
Chandigarh

Rain throws life out of gear in Mohali

5
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

6
Nation

Tejas Mark 1A likely to be in new squadron at Indian Air Force op base

7
Himachal

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

8
Punjab

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

9
Punjab

Ropar receives heavy rain, admn issues alert

10
Chandigarh

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi seen having brief exchanges in Johannesburg

In brief meeting with Xi Jinping, PM Modi raises concern over delay in resolving border issue

The two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to...

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the Unite...

Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander; to roam around rocks and craters

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

National Film Awards: Best popular film award goes to ‘RRR’

National Awards: ‘Rocketry — The Nambi Effect’ is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

Pankaj Tripathi named best supporting actor for 'Mimi', Pall...

NMC puts on hold its regulations mandating doctors to prescribe generic drugs, bar them from endorsing any drug brand

NMC puts on hold its regulations mandating doctors to prescribe generic drugs

Indian Medical Association and Indian Pharmaceutical Allianc...


Cities

View All

Custodial death: Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

Custodial death in Amritsar: Punjab Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Give details of ~1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Give details of Rs 1K cr spent on IT Park, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit tells CHB

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Chandigarh: Three main carriageways for shorter route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Homemaker’s contribution no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Administration restricts entry in Chandigarh water bodies

Delhi airport’s one runway to be temporarily closed for resurfacing works from September 11

Delhi airport’s one runway to be temporarily closed for resurfacing works from September 11

Central govt offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 summit: Personnel Ministry

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court indicts Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

2 killed in Noida factory explosion

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Wrongly held for smuggling of drugs in Pakistan: Kin of Shahkot youths

People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Court asks Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to compensate complainants for harassment

Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in dist finalised

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

India making its mark in world affairs: Ex-envoy

Students meet their role models

Teej celebrated at Mohindra College