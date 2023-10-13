From the epic love saga like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to the heartwarming Lage Raho Munna Bhai, here are five Bollywood films that won viewers' hearts

From the epic love saga like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to the heartwarming Lage Raho Munna Bhai, here are five Bollywood films that have stood the test of time.
Power packed
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, 2001 (ZEE5)
Sunny Deol’s portrayal of Tara Singh in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is unforgettable. The film tells the passionate love story of Tara and Sakeena against the backdrop of Partition. The raw emotions, powerful performances and a heart-wrenching storyline made this one a real hit.
Doctor delightful
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., (Amazon Prime Video)
The heartwarming journey of Murli Prasad Sharma, aka Munna Bhai, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt, in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is etched in Bollywood history forever. This prequel laid the foundation for the iconic Lage Raho Munna Bhai.
Unconditional friendship
Koi... Mil Gaya, 2003 (ZEE5)
Koi... Mil Gaya introduced us to Rohit, a ‘special’ young man, played by Hrithik Roshan, who forms a heartwarming friendship with an extraterrestrial being — Jadoo. This film showcases Rohit’s courage, kindness, and the power of unconditional friendship. While ‘Krrish’ and ‘Krrish 3’ continued the story, it’s Rohit’s extraordinary journey that continues to be cherished.
Epic storytelling
Baahubali: The Beginning (Disney+ Hotstar)
S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning took Indian cinema by storm. The film’s captivating visuals set the stage for an unforgettable saga. While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion answered many questions, the first part remains iconic.
Passion for music
Rock On (Netflix)
Rock On is a musical journey that explores the lives of a group of friends who reunite to relive their rock band days.
