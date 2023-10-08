From the land of Punjab

Zee TV recently announced a new show titled Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. As the name suggests, it will have the backdrop of Punjab, like many other currently streaming shows on various channels. Recently, it’s revealed that the lead role of Ranjha will be played by television heartthrob Avinesh Rekhi; Heer will be played by none other than the beautiful actress Tanisha Mehta.

Avinesh RekhI

Avinesh said, “Our show captures Heer’s journey that reflects the strength of human spirit and the enduring power of relationships. I am thrilled to be a part of this exceptional project. Being a Sikh myself, it wasn’t very difficult for me to prepare for the character. The viewers have showered immense love on my previous roles and am looking forward to their support for this upcoming show too.”

Tanisha added, “I am excited to be a part of Ikk Kudi Punjab Di and bring Heer’s character to life. It’s a gripping tale of love, resilience and the unbreakable bond of friendship. To me, Heer is definitely an inspiration. I am sure that when viewers watch her, they will feel the same. I recently shot for our promo in Amritsar along with Avinesh and the rest of the cast. We even had a few workshops that helped me understand the character in depth. I am really looking forward to the audience reactions to this show.”