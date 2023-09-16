From Tigmanshu Dhulia to Anurag Kashyap to Farhan Akhtar, many contemporary directors have tried their hands at acting too. Here’s a look

Sheetal

Well-known director Anurag Kashyap showcased his acting skills in the currently streaming Netflix film Haddi. Even South Indian director Atlee shook a leg with Shah Rukh Khan for a song in Jawan, which is ruling the box-office as of now. While many Bollywood directors preferred remaining behind the camera, from time to time there have been instances of some who forayed into acting due to genuine interest or for just pure fun. Here’s a look.

Villainous act

From Tigmanshu Dhulia, Amol Gupte, Karan Johar to Anurag Kashyap, all of them played villains in the their first outing on screen. Tigmanshu started his career as a casting director. Later, when he became a screenwriter, he wrote cameo roles for himself in films like Dil Se and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.

Then, director Anurag Kashyap saw the villain in him for Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and he remained an important character in both parts of the film. Interestingly, Tigmanshu cast Kashyap in his 2011 film Shagird as a villain! Kashyap also played a corrupt police officer in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Akira. In the recent release Haddi, Kashyap again is seen as a villain.

First take

Farah Khan

Ace choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan tried her hand at acting as the lead heroine in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. The film starred Boman Irani opposite her. Not only was their chemistry loved by the critics and audiences, but their comic timing was praised as well. The film was written by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali and directed by Bela Bhansali Sehgal.

Farhan Akhtar

Farah’s maternal cousin Farhan Akhtar is no different. Although Farhan had started his career in direction with hits such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don, it took him six to seven years to act. Farhan’s production Rock On helped him launch his acting career. Later, he was part of films like Luck, Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, while bipoic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a superhit. Similarly Mahesh Manjrekar had to direct several films before his acting prowess was applauded in the film Kaante, directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Not for him

Karan Johar

Not many know that Karan Johar started his career in the entertainment industry as a kid with Doordarshan TV show Indradhanush, back in 1989. Later, he forayed into direction and gave cult films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and many more.

In fact, in Kal Ho Naa Ho, he did a cameo alongside then choreographer Farah Khan. But KJo’s full-fledged acting debut, as a villain, came under Anurag Kashyap’s direction in the film Bombay Velvet.

