Fukrey 3 to release on December 1

IANS

As the comedy film Fukrey clocks a decade since its release on Tuesday, it’s set to return with its third installment on December 1, 2023. The earlier parts left the audience in splits and were huge hits. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who helmed the first and second part as well.