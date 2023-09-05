'Fukrey 3' trailer: Hunny, Choochaa, Lali, Bholi Punjaban, and Pandit Ji bring back some memories and many hilarious moments

Chandigarh, September 5
The much-anticipated trailer for the third installment of Excel Entertainment's franchise, Fukrey, has finally been unveiled. With 'Fukrey 3' scheduled for release on September 28, the makers treated fans to an impressive trailer during a grand launch event attended by the Fukra gang, Bholi Punjaban, Pandit Ji and the entire film team.
The release of the trailer for Fukrey 3 brought back fond memories of this beloved comedy franchise. Seeing the Fukra gang, Hunny, Choochaa, Lali, Bholi Punjaban, and Pandit Ji back on the screens is truly a delight. The trailer is filled with laughter and hilarious moments. 'Fukrey 3' makers promise to surpass the previous installments, offering even more fun and enjoyment in this one. Then there is Choochaa's surprise gift that adds to the excitement.
Check it out:
The trailer seems promising and carries forward the legacy of the comedy franchise. Over the years, the film has transformed into a major trend in the comedy genre. With sequels making waves at the box office, now is the perfect time for Fukrey 3 to make its mark and break all records upon its release.
Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, is known to serve the audience with several blockbuster films such as, ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and more.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud re...
Pro-Pakistan slogan row: National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone files affidavit in Supreme Court
Solicitor General urges court to read what was not written i...
Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages
Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...
India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut
Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan included
Punjab withdraws notification for holding Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections
Panchayat elections to be held by December 31