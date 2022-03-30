Sumukhi Suresh and Biswa Kalyan Rath are here to tickle our funny bones in Hum Do Teen Chaar

Amazon miniTV has announced the premiere of its new slice-of-life web-series, Hum Do Teen Chaar, featuring popular artistes Sumukhi Suresh and Biswa Kalyan Rath in lead roles.
The web series is about a husband, who is a struggling entrepreneur, and his wife, who is a police constable. The first four episodes of the show were released on March 29, followed by one episode per week every Tuesday.
Sumukhi says, “I am so excited that I finally got to act in a Biswa Kalyan Rath creation! Hum Do Teen Chaar was a great experience, especially since the writers, Prashasti, Rohan Desai and Biswa, have written a hilarious script. We already know that show is a hit because a popular streaming service is backing this.”
Adds Biswa, “I have always enjoyed being a part of relatable stories and Hum Do Teen Chaar is exactly that. It is the story that the entire family can sit and watch.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...