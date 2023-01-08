FWICE raise concerns for workers, technicians in film industry against Boycott Bollywood trend

Recently, actor Suniel Shetty had appealed to Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, UP, to work towards diminishing the anti-Bollywood sentiment across the country, which has gained momentum due to the hashtag #BoycottBollywood.

And now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also come forward to raise concern on this rising boycotting Bollywood sentiment. They have urged the government to ‘stop’ the #BoycottBollywood trend. They have also condemned the actions like vacating the theatres.

FWICE suggested that if someone has any issue with a film’s content, they should write about it to the Central Board of Film Certification instead of vandalising theatres. In a statement, the federation said, “FWICE strongly condemns the ongoing trend of “#Boycott Bollywood” and seeks immediate protection against the hooliganism in theatres and the threats to the producers…. The #BoycottBollywood trend has raised a major situation of survival of the common workers, technicians and the artistes who are earning their daily bread from this industry.”