Zee 5: After breaking box-office records, Sunny Deol’s comeback film Gadar 2 is available on OTT. Set in the backdrop of the 1971 war, this period drama takes Tara (Deol) back to Pakistan to free his son Jeete (played by Utkarsh Sharma), who has been falsely implicated and is in prison there. Ameesha Patel, too, is back in her role of Sakeena.

Beckham

Netflix: Directed by Academy Award-winning director Fisher Stevens, the four-part docuseries is a candid take on the career and life of celebrated footballer David Beckham. It features his wife, Victoria, former football club Manchester United’s manager Alex Ferguson and former football players of his time.

Mumbai Diaries season 2

Prime Video: The second season of Nikkhil Advani’s eight-episode series looks at another emergency situation. Dealing with the devastating Mumbai floods is a team of Bombay General Hospital led by Dr Kaushik Oberoi, played by Mohit Raina. Also seen in key roles are Konkona Sen Sharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey and Natasha Bharadwaj.

Loki Season 2

Disney+Hotstar: A mix of fantasy, adventure and drama, the superhero series, based on Marvel Comics, is back with a sequel. Thor’s adopted brother and god of mischief, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, faces the peculiar issue of time slipping in the Time Variance Authority because of his travel between the past and the present in the multiverse.

