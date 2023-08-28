'Gadar 2' continues dream run at box office, crosses Rs 450 crore-mark

Mumbai, August 28
Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ has crossed the Rs 450 crore-mark at the domestic box office, the makers said on Monday.
Directed by Anil Sharma, the Hindi feature film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, which also starred Deol and Ameesha Patel.
In a post on X, production house Zee Studios said ‘Gadar 2’ had raised Rs 456.05 crore at the ticket window since its release on August 11.
"THANK YOU, for making Hindustan ki asli blockbuster break records!" the banner captioned the tweet.
Book your tickets!
According to the makers, the film has set the record for "fastest Rs 450 crore" in net box office collections.
Sharma also took to X to express his gratitude to the audience.
"The #GADAR cont .. It's people's film for people .. (sic)" the director wrote.
Set in 1971, ‘Gadar 2’ follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) from the Pakistani Army. It also features Patel, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.
