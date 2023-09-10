 Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma tells his critics why the film is being loved by the masses : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma tells his critics why the film is being loved by the masses

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma tells his critics why the film is being loved by the masses

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma tells his critics why the film is being loved by the masses

Team Gadar 2 celebrates the success of the film at the box office



Nonika Singh

Critics be damned. As Gadar 2 is literally creating gadar on the box office, director Anil Sharma is a in state of total bliss. Upfront and candid, he neither minces words nor lets harsh reviews dampen his enthusiasm. For, the more the critics hated his film, it seems the more the masses loved it.

As the film breaches the elusive Rs 500 crore border, he might profess that ‘nindak nere raakhiye’ (keep your critics close to you) for they help you evolve, he knows too well at this stage what critics say or don’t say matters little.

First things first. To all those who allege Gadar 2 is a launch-pad for his son Utkarsh Sharma, he shoots back, “So what if it is? All fathers support their children, if I did it, what’s wrong with it.” Moreover, he reinstates how it was Utkarsh who played Tara Singh’s son Jeete 22 years back in Gadar and has created a history of sorts. “For, it’s rare that the child actor reprises the same adult character two decades later.”

As for backing 65-year-old Sunny Deol, the answer is simple, “Who else but Sunny? Gadar is quintessentially a story of Tara Singh, Sakina and Jeete.” Sunny, in fact, has been a part of many of his films such as Singh Saab The Great. He says, “Sunny truly gets into his part. He keeps discussing the story and his character till he immerses himself completely. And then he cries, shouts, is angry of his volition and it’s near impossible to make him snap out of the character.”

As audiences are going ga ga over Sunny’s power-packed performance, even comparing him to Thor, we wonder if he had the Marvel hero on his mind? “Not at all. I am a dehati banda. All I know is that in villages when men are enraged they pick up hathodas (hammer) to fight.”

But yes, in Tara Singh he does see a superhero of Indian origin. While critics may not have been able to fathom why the film has set the box office on fire, he has a ready answer, “When a film is a genuine hit as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was back in 2001, there is nostalgic excitement among viewers to meet the same characters, just as it happened with Top Gun and Mad Max. It’s like meeting your family members after a long time. Secondly, as an Australian fan told me, Gadar 2 is a family film and finally, the patriotic flavour touched a chord.”

On the acerbic tribe who are dubbing the film as overtly jingoistic, he laughs, “When my character says Hindustan zindabad with patriotic fervour and enthused gusto they say it’s jingoistic. Frankly, till date I have not understood what jingoism truly means. Critics can coin whatever word they choose to.” To those who still don’t understand his idea of filmmaking he throws an open challenge, “Writing reviews is easy, try making a film.”

For someone who began his career at 18 as an assistant to BR Chopra, he does owe the filmmaker a debt of gratitude. “Jo kuch seekha unse hi toh seekha.” Among the many lessons he learnt was that story is the king. He adds, “Few minutes into the film and the setting, the costumes, makeup and the camera angles cease to matter. What is important is whether your story connects with the audiences emotionally or not. Today there is much talk about content where again they look at all possible aspects but miss the emotional connect.”

Among the many integral elements of a successful film, besides a strong storyline, he pinpoints, “It should appeal to one and all not just niche audiences. Besides, it must possess the singular ability to entertain; make people smile, laugh and cry. And there can be no Indian film without music.”

With films like Hukumat, Veer, Apne, et al to his credit, he looks back at his journey with a great deal of satisfaction. As his hit flop report card reads a favourable 80 per cent, with Gadar franchise shining like a beacon clearly he has no reason to complain. Gadar’s success could have been a double-edged sword…. for every time people do expect you to match the same feat. But with Gadar 2 rivalling the prequel, he can easily proclaim, “My journey has just begun.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

2
Punjab

Demanding UK national Jagtar Singh Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

3
Trending

Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film

4
Sports

India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh dismisses rumour he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

6
India

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

7
Pollywood

Sikh heritage comes alive at special screening of Punjabi film 'Mastaney' in Mumbai

8
Punjab

Decorated Punjab martyr’s son becomes third generation army officer in his family

9
Himachal

G20 summit: Himachal Pradesh showcases handmade artefacts from Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur

10
India

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres and IMF head Georg...

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

PM Modi, Sunak agree to work for FTA, deepen defence cooperation

PM Modi, Sunak agree to work for FTA, deepen defence cooperation

Biofuel alliance to drive green mission

Biofuel alliance to drive green mission

India urges G20 members to join initiative for raising ethan...

Kerala red rice, Mumbai pao at Prez gala dinner

Kerala red rice, Mumbai pao at Prez gala dinner


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chock-a-block at counters during National Lok Adalat

Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health

Haryana Govt pays its share for Metro DPR

Three nabbed with stolen heritage cannon

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati booked for controversial remark on Abdul Kalam

Youth murdered after scuffle

Youth murdered after scuffle

Suicide by brothers: SAD leader seeks arrest of cop

Commission asks Improvement Trust to refund Rs 71.72L to allottee

Lok Adalat settles 44,539 cases, awards Rs 65.53-cr relief

Two arrested for snatching, theft

Patient’s death after falling off stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: 4,987 resolved in F’garh Sahib

Patiala Admn bans weapons in hotels, marriage palaces