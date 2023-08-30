‘Gadar 2' is doing incredible, feels good that films are celebrated in theatres: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, August 30
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday said that he was overjoyed with the box-office success of Hindi movies, including ‘Gadar 2’ as it is encouraging to see moviegoers returning to theatres.
The actor's last released film, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, a romantic-comedy, received good response at the box office and collected over Rs 110 crore worldwide. Sunny Deol's ‘Gadar 2’, which arrived in theatres on August 11, has raked in over Rs 430 crore at the box office. Similarly, films like ‘OMG 2’, Ayushmann Khurrana's ‘Dream Girl 2’, and Karan Johar's directorial venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ have also done well in theatres.
"I'm thankful from the bottom of my heart for what happened with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The credit goes to people for showering love on the songs, story, and the film, it was really special, and that too at a time when some experts were saying such films will not work, and that this movie is meant for OTT, etc.
"Since then it has been a good run for our film industry, where every film is bringing the audience back to theatres, it is entertaining people, it is making the audience emotional. Like, what ‘Gadar 2' is doing is incredible. It feels good that every film is celebrated,” Kaushal told reporters at a promotional event for his upcoming YRF project ‘The Great Indian Family’.
The actor hoped that the momentum continues when ‘The Great Indian Family’ releases.
"I pray that this film also receives more love, this is also a family film, and this is something that we can rejoice and celebrate with our family. So, fingers crossed,” he said.
The family entertainer is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, known for ‘Tashan’ and ‘Dhoom 3’.
Kaushal plays the role of a local singing star named Bhajan Kumar. The makers launched the first song called ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja'.
‘The Great Indian Family’ also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani. The film is set to release in theatres on September 22.
