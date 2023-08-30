 ‘Gadar 2' is doing incredible, feels good that films are celebrated in theatres: Vicky Kaushal : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • ‘Gadar 2' is doing incredible, feels good that films are celebrated in theatres: Vicky Kaushal

‘Gadar 2' is doing incredible, feels good that films are celebrated in theatres: Vicky Kaushal

Kaushal’s upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’ releases on September 22

‘Gadar 2' is doing incredible, feels good that films are celebrated in theatres: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal. File Photo



PTI

Mumbai, August 30

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday said that he was overjoyed with the box-office success of Hindi movies, including ‘Gadar 2’ as it is encouraging to see moviegoers returning to theatres.

The actor's last released film, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, a romantic-comedy, received good response at the box office and collected over Rs 110 crore worldwide.      Sunny Deol's ‘Gadar 2’, which arrived in theatres on August 11, has raked in over Rs 430 crore at the box office. Similarly, films like ‘OMG 2’, Ayushmann Khurrana's ‘Dream Girl 2’, and Karan Johar's directorial venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ have also done well in theatres.

"I'm thankful from the bottom of my heart for what happened with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. The credit goes to people for showering love on the songs, story, and the film, it was really special, and that too at a time when some experts were saying such films will not work, and that this movie is meant for OTT, etc.

"Since then it has been a good run for our film industry, where every film is bringing the audience back to theatres, it is entertaining people, it is making the audience emotional. Like, what ‘Gadar 2' is doing is incredible. It feels good that every film is celebrated,” Kaushal told reporters at a promotional event for his upcoming YRF project ‘The Great Indian Family’.

The actor hoped that the momentum continues when ‘The Great Indian Family’ releases.

"I pray that this film also receives more love, this is also a family film, and this is something that we can rejoice and celebrate with our family. So, fingers crossed,” he said.

The family entertainer is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, known for ‘Tashan’ and ‘Dhoom 3’.

Kaushal plays the role of a local singing star named Bhajan Kumar. The makers launched the first song called ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja'.

‘The Great Indian Family’ also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani. The film is set to release in theatres on September 22. 

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Vicky Kaushal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir

2
India

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

3
Amritsar

Actor wearing 'kirpan': SGPC initiates legal action against makers of 'Yaariyan 2' movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

4
Punjab

Punjab chief secretary suspends Nangal SDM for dereliction of duty during recent floods

5
Nation

Ahead of assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

6
India

'Doesn't mean anything': Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal, India lodges diplomatic protest

7
Punjab

School teacher arrested for taking Rs 1.16 lakh bribe in Mohali

8
Business

Gadkari unveils world’s first BS 6 stage II electrified flex fuel-based vehicle

9
World

Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif slams suspension of Imran Khan’s sentence in Toshakhana case, calls it ‘dark chapter’

10
Delhi

Manjinder Sirsa appointed BJP national secretary

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose their jobs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

Warns the staff working in offices of the deputy commissione...

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s suspension

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's suspension

He was named by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly conduct’ on Aug...

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his offi...

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab’s Ajnala

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

One of the two accomplices of the main accused Dalbir Singh ...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Few commuters care to follow safety rules at manned level crossings

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

2 held for extorting money from man, 5 mobiles seized

28-yr-old man dies by suicide

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered