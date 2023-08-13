'Gadar 2': Romantic track 'Dil Jhoom' from Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer out now

ANI

Mumbai, August 13

Makers of the recently released action drama film 'Gadar 2' on Saturday unveiled the new romantic track 'Dil Jhoom'.

The song features Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur.

Taking to Instagram, production house Zee Studios shared the song which they captioned, "Iss gaane ke saath aapka bhi #DilJhoom jaayega! Song is out, tune in now. #Gadar2 in cinemas now."

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Sung by Arijit Singh and Mithoon, the song is composed by Mithoon and penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Soon after the makers dropped the song, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Amazing song I love ths one," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Beautiful Song."

"Soooooooo Beautiful," a fan wrote.

Gadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster film Gadar, minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It becomes the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

'Pathaan' collected a record-breaking Rs 55 crore at the Indian box office on the opening day.

Sharing the update, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#SunnyDeol unleashes his power...All pre-release calculations / estimations go for a toss... #Gadar2 RUNS RIOT at the #BO, is SENSATIONAL on Day 1... FLYING START all over...SECOND HIGHEST OPENER OF 2023... Fri Rs 40.10 cr. #India biz. Mass sectors and single screens are on a record-smashing spree...Unlike *most* films - which have major contribution from the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] and barely 20 per cent to 30 per cent from mass sectors - #Gadar2 is simply historic in mass pockets. Now imagine its potential on #IndependenceDay big holiday [on Tue]."

In 2001, Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama 'Gadar' set during the Partition of India. It created history at the box office back then as well. The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The film mainly revolved around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

#Ameesha Patel #Instagram #Mumbai #Sunny Deol