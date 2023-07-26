Gadar 2 trailer out: Sunny Deol as Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to protect his family

ANI

Mumbai, July 26

Makers of the upcoming action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ finally unveiled the film’s official trailer on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sunny Deol shared the trailer and captioned it, “Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with #Gadar2Trailer. Trailer is out now! (Link in bio) #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! 💥💪🏻



On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with #Gadar2Trailer🔥



Trailer is out now!

🔗 - https://t.co/zlJeUtqbRr#Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par 🔥 lagane iss Independence Day!… pic.twitter.com/EJXasyddMZ — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) July 26, 2023

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utrkash Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous “Crush India Movement” of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Talking about the film Sunny Deol said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment”.

Director Anil Sharma said, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming drama film “OMG: 2”.

The trailer also features a short glimpse of the remake of the iconic track “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke”.

Soon after the makers unveiled the much awaited trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“This movie is gonna break a lot of records,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Superb Trailer”.

“Omg Goosebumps,” a fan wrote.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, and the songs- “Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava” and “Khairiyat” which received massive responses from the audience.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Pakistan #Sunny Deol