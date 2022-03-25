Gadar machane aa rahe hai Ganga Ram Chaudhary in ‘Macha Macha’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

The Dasvi trailer has been a hit! Fans are excited for the film, with many showering a lot of love on Abhishek Bachchan’s Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

With the kind of admiration Ganga bhaiya is getting, it’s no surprise that the film’s first song features the man himself has been received so well.

‘Macha Macha’ sees Abhishek Bachchan in quite a masala mood, as the neta-turned-prisoner shows off a few moves in front of his fellow qaidis. The song nicely captures the entertaining vibe of the film, with Abhishek twirling his signature moustache in total royal swag.

Enjoy the song here:

The film tells the story of an illiterate, corrupt and bombastic neta who discovers the magic of education while trapped in jail.

What makes ‘Macha Macha’ even more enjoyable is a funky rap with a unique desi flavour. The song has repeat value and surely the mass appeal.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track’s lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Mika Singh, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar have lent their voice to the tune, with rap by Mellow D.

