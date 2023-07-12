Gajraj Rao says he had to walk a steep path to success

PTI

The exaggerated slapstick employed by Jeetu Kaushik of Badhaai Ho got him more fans for sure. And awards. But it only takes two minutes of conversation with him to know that the performer in Gajraj Rao is more delighted with the broody undertones that Atmaram Dubey of Thai Massage, an understated film with its own niche following, gets to display.

The man, who made his film debut with Bandit Queen all those years ago, says he had to walk a steep path to success. “I started working on stage in the 1990s in Delhi. When I came to Mumbai, it took me a while to create a niche for myself in cinema,” says Rao.

In other words, nobody can really blame him if he were to settle for the slapstick that delights the masses. But Rao’s confidence in his craft has him betting on opportunities that are different – like televised plays.

Rao says teleplays let him explore his first love, theatre, in a new format. “Working in OTT shows habituates you to longer cuts and the takes are smaller. The director just takes one master shot and then you move on to close-ups. The treatment of Gunehgaar, however, was almost theatrical. For one, I had to learn my lines thoroughly,” explains Rao.

The experience was exhilarating because there was no break in the performances, adds Rao. Teleplays, says Rao with confidence, will only help theatre.

“Theatre has survived the arrival of radio, cinema, television and OTT platforms. It will continue in the future as well. I do believe that teleplays can engage people who have never seen live theatre before, and encourage them to experience a stage performance in person,” adds Rao.