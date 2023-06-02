Gal Gadot opens up on her insecurities as actress

IANS

Gal Gadot shared that every time she acts, she doubts herself and worries no one will like what she’s doing. “It’s funny, I feel I have this imposter syndrome, because I feel so lucky and I’m so happy that I get to do what I really love. I always feel like, ‘I hope they’re gonna like it’. There’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘They’re gonna love this’,” she said in an interview with a magazine. The 38-year-old actress also shared the one piece of advice that has helped her with the psychological disorder that makes people feel a fraud.

In an interview, the Fast X actress spoke about working with her husband Jaron Varsano on her film Heart of Stone.