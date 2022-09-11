Gal Gadot to play 'Evil Queen', Rachel Zegler is princess in 'Snow White' remake

ANI

Washington, September 10

With Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the lead roles, Disney has given fans their first glimpse at its live-action 'Snow White' remake.

At the D23 Expo on Friday, Disney's live-action 'Snow White' remake gave fans their first glimpse of Rachel Zegler playing the first-ever Disney princess.

According to Variety, the 30-second teaser opened with the Evil Queen's iconic question to her magic mirror. Snow White dons her signature costume in the footage, which ends with her dropping the poisoned apple. Stars Zegler and Gal Gadot were on hand to tease the film.

"I didn't even see it! I didn't see what you guys saw!" Zegler said in tears.

"There's such an emphasis on what it meant to be the fairest of them all," she later said, referring to the movie's opening line.

"It was very different from anything I've ever done before. I'm used to playing the other end of where the heart should be," Gadot added.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

The live-action 'Snow White,' a musical adaptation of the well-known Brothers Grimm fairy tale, is very similar to 1937's 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' Disney's debut motion picture and the first ever fully animated feature film. The plot centres on Zegler's Snow White, a stunning young princess who was orphaned at a young age and is now living with her vile stepmother, the Queen (Gadot). The Queen launches a series of murderous plots after her magic mirror declares that Snow White is more beautiful than she is. Snow White is ultimately forced to abandon their castle and seek safety with seven dwarfs who live in the woods.

Along with Zegler and Gadot, the movie also features Tony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap as Snow White's love interest and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Martin Klebba as one of the seven dwarfs in the role of Grumpy. Zegler spoke about the racist hate she received from fans who are upset that a Latina is playing Snow White in the live-action movie. The casting of the live-action movie has drawn some criticism.

In addition, Disney's reworking of the movie drew public criticism from actor Peter Dinklage, who called it a "f***ing retrograde" portrayal of individuals with dwarfism. In response to Dinklage's remarks, the production firm stated that they sought advice from the dwarfism community to "avoid reinforcing prejudices" that were prevalent in the original animated picture.

Marc Webb, best known for directing '500 Days of Summer' and the Andrew Garfield 'Amazing Spider-Man' movies, is behind the camera for 'Snow White.' The remake's new songs were written by 'Dear Evan Hansen' and 'Greatest Showman' songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, while the script was written by Erin Cressida Wilson and 'Lady Bird' director Greta Gerwig.

The movie is directed by Webb, while Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures handles distribution. Aside from 'Snow White,' additional Disney live-action remakes in the works are 'The Little Mermaid' in 2023, 'Peter Pan & Wendy' on Disney+, and the rumoured 'Hercules' and 'Lilo & Stitch' projects.

