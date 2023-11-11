'Game Changer' starring Ram Charan-Kiara Advani, pushes first single 'Jaragandi' release date

ANI
Mumbai, November 11
Makers of the upcoming action film 'Game Changer' starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have postponed the release date of the film's first track 'Jaragandi'.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers issued a statement that reads, "Due to unavoidable audio documentation issues between different firms, the release of Jaragandi song from Game Changer stands postponed. We will be back with an update about the same at a later date. The wait for Megapower Star Ram Charan garu fans and Director Shankar garu fans is going to be worth it. Everything which will come from #GameChanger is going to be the best. The team is working nonstop to entertain you with unmatched quality."
#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/UhrDpTrg9W— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) November 11, 2023
The song was earlier scheduled to be released on the occasion of Diwali 2023.
Earlier in October the makers unveiled the poster of the first single of 'Game Changer' which featured the 'RRR' actor posing his back at the camera and donning a purple kurta pyjama.
However, the makers have still not announced the new release date of the song.
Helmed by Shankar, the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.
The official release date of the film is still awaited.
