Game of Thrones spinoff The Hedge Knight on hold due to writers strike

ANI

Amid the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood, Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has confirmed that the writers’ room has shut down for the recently announced spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

In a blog, Martin shared the particular update. “The writer’s room on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has closed for the duration,” he wrote. “(Showrunner) Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines.” Martin is also credited as a writer on the show.

Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is still forging ahead, however, as its season two scripts are written.

“Dragon started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales,” he wrote. “The scripts for the eight S2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew... and of course the dragons.”