‘Gandhi & Company’ wins top honours at Zlin Film Festival

It’s pouring awards for the Gujarati children’s film Gandhi & Company and the latest accolade is a massive win at the 62nd edition of the prestigious Zlin Film Festival in Czech Republic. The film, produced by Mahesh Dannanavar and helmed by Manish Sani, has won the top honours at the festival and bagged the much-coveted ‘Golden Slipper’, which is the main prize awarded to the best feature film in the children, junior, youth and animation section.

The film premiered for the first time at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, where it won the second-best Indian film award and has been regaling audiences across the world at multiple film festivals. It revolves around two children, Mintoo and Mitra, who find lessons about the Father of the Nation very tedious.

It is only when their friend, Bharat Bhai, tells them that Bapu is actually the country’s superhero that they start getting interested in Gandhi. One thing leads to another and soon the children begin to feel the influence of Gandhian values in their lives. — TMS