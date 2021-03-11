‘Gandhi & Company’ wins top honours at Zlin Film Festival

It’s pouring awards for the Gujarati children’s film Gandhi & Company and the latest accolade is a massive win at the 62nd edition of the prestigious Zlin Film Festival in Czech Republic. The film, produced by Mahesh Dannanavar and helmed by Manish Sani, has won the top honours at the festival and bagged the much-coveted ‘Golden Slipper’, which is the main prize awarded to the best feature film in the children, junior, youth and animation section.
The film premiered for the first time at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, where it won the second-best Indian film award and has been regaling audiences across the world at multiple film festivals. It revolves around two children, Mintoo and Mitra, who find lessons about the Father of the Nation very tedious.
It is only when their friend, Bharat Bhai, tells them that Bapu is actually the country’s superhero that they start getting interested in Gandhi. One thing leads to another and soon the children begin to feel the influence of Gandhian values in their lives. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala