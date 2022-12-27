Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh motion poster gives glimpse of war of ideologies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 27

Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi is making a comeback to the silver screen after 9 years with period drama Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

The motion poster of the upcoming film was unveiled on Tuesday. The video depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. Nathuram Godse is the one who shot Mahatma Gandhi in broad daylight on January 30, 1948.

It starts off with Nathuram Godse saying that he always wanted to kill Gandhi and would still kill him if he got the chance. To which Gandhi says that a bullet can only kill a person and not the ideas propagated by them as they continue to inspire generations long after they're gone.

Gandhi then asks what kind of war Godse thinks he is fighting against him, to which Godse says it's the war of ideologies. Gandhi then goes on to say in the video that to fight an ideological war one doesn't need weapons but the ideas as the ideological warfare tests the strength of ideologies.

The video has many glimpses of the era after India attained Independence when the newly sovereign state of India was thrown into turmoil following Partition and riots between Hindus and Muslims. The production design, styling, and the music by Grammy and Oscar winning composer AR Rahman set the perfect tone for the period movie.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVR Pictures (@pvrpictures)

The role of Mahatma Gandhi is played by Deepak Antani while Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing Nathuram Godse in the movie.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is written by Asghar Wajahat and Rajkumar Santoshi, who will also be helming the film.

Santoshi Productions LLP Presents a PVR Pictures Release, 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26, 2023.