Ganesh Acharya makes Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh do 'Thumkeshwari' hook step

Mumbai, April 22
Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared how he choreographed the song 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala' from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' and said that the inspiration for it came from people walking on the roadside.
'Pushpa: The Rise' is a 2021 Telugu action drama film starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. It also features alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Raj Tirandasu, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh play supporting roles. The story is about a labourer Pushpa Raj, who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.
Ganesh spoke about how he choreographed the dance sequence: "Whenever I am travelling by car and see people walking by or doing something on the side, I observe them and draw inspiration from them. So, I did notice that there were some people standing on the side who looked a little rugged, and one person was playing with his beard."
Watch Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh learn 'Thumkeshwari' hook step in this video:
View this post on Instagram
Ganesh made his film debut with 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' and also got a lot of appreciation for the choreography of the song, 'Malhaari' from 'Bajirao Mastani'. He played the lead role in the film 'Dehati Disco'.
"So, I told the director that the movement was very good and impressive. He asked me what I meant, and I explained that we could take inspiration from those movements for the first song of the film we were shooting," he added.
Ganesh appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with renowned make-up artist, Mickey Contractor, hair stylist, Hakim Aalim, photographer Dabboo Ratnani, fashion and costume designer, Neeta Lulla, and action director, Allan Amin.
'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit
At the end of a 22.5-hour countdown, the 44.4-metre-tall roc...
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US compani...
Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled
Is unveiled by NN Vohra, president of The Tribune Trust, at ...
Some are pursuing politics of hate to try to divide the country: Mamata Banerjee
Was speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz
Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours
The relatives and locals gather in large numbers to pay trib...