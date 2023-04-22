Ganesh Acharya makes Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh do 'Thumkeshwari' hook step

Mumbai, April 22

Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared how he choreographed the song 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala' from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' and said that the inspiration for it came from people walking on the roadside.

'Pushpa: The Rise' is a 2021 Telugu action drama film starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. It also features alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Raj Tirandasu, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh play supporting roles. The story is about a labourer Pushpa Raj, who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Ganesh spoke about how he choreographed the dance sequence: "Whenever I am travelling by car and see people walking by or doing something on the side, I observe them and draw inspiration from them. So, I did notice that there were some people standing on the side who looked a little rugged, and one person was playing with his beard."

Watch Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh learn 'Thumkeshwari' hook step in this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganesh Acharya (@ganeshacharyaa)

Ganesh made his film debut with 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' and also got a lot of appreciation for the choreography of the song, 'Malhaari' from 'Bajirao Mastani'. He played the lead role in the film 'Dehati Disco'.

"So, I told the director that the movement was very good and impressive. He asked me what I meant, and I explained that we could take inspiration from those movements for the first song of the film we were shooting," he added.

Ganesh appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with renowned make-up artist, Mickey Contractor, hair stylist, Hakim Aalim, photographer Dabboo Ratnani, fashion and costume designer, Neeta Lulla, and action director, Allan Amin.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS

#archana puran singh #Ganesh Acharya #kapil sharma